WE HUB, Q-Mart launch ‘WE Corner’ for women entrepreneurs

Hyderabad: WE HUB, å Telangana government-run incubator that promotes women entrepreneurship, today in association with Q-Mart today inaugurated ‘WE Corner’, one of the first retail forward linkage support channel for its women entrepreneurs in the FMCG sector.

This first-of-its-kind initiative has been created to provide market, customer and supply chain access to women-led startups in the state. “This will enable the FMCG startups part of WE HUB to scale up their business, enabling them to market and sell their products. Their products will be showcased at a dedicated 6.5 feet height shelf space at Q-Mart Gachibowli store,” said a press release from the state government on Saturday.

The new ‘WE Corner’ was inaugurated today by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and industries), Shwetha Mohanty, Collector, Hyderabad, Dr. Rahul Verma, director of Q-Mart, and Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE HUB. The performance of products will be closely monitored and assessed during the next three-months, and concrete feedback will be provided to the entrepreneurs to ensure their scale up as per customer feedback.

Deepthi Ravula, said, “At WE HUB we have always worked with FMCG entrepreneurs to connect with markets and create forward linkages which will sustain the business. One of the key hurdles we always noticed for the smaller businesses was to gain access to retail channels. To tackle these issues and to support women-led SMEs and FMCG startups across Telangana, we are thrilled to partner with Q-Mart.”

WE HUB is the first-of-its-kind and only state-run platform for women entrepreneurs by the government of Telangana. It supports women entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, solutions and entities focusing on emerging areas in technology and allied sectors.

WE HUB also supports under-explored/unexplored sectors, such as FMCG, retail, e-commerce, including the service sector. The mandate and goal of WE HUB are to eliminate financial and societal barriers for women and help them succeed in their enterprises.

Q-Mart, established in 1997, is a specialty lifestyle supermarket that was one of the first to integrate a delicatessen into the Indian supermarket giving customers the taste of the finest international cheeses, meats and specialty foods.