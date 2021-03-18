WE HUB, University of Bolton ink MoU to connect women entrepreneurs with UK market

Hyderabad: State-run startup incubator WE HUB on Thursday announced its partnership with the University of Bolton, one of the UK’s top educational institutes.

A Memorandum of Association (MoU) was signed between Deepti Ravula, CEO of WE Hub and Kondal Reddy Kandadi, deputy vice-chancellor, The University of Bolton, in the presence of state IT minister KT Rama Rao.

The initiative is aimed at boosting up the scale of the start-ups developed under them in the United Kingdom (UK) region and introducing women entrepreneurs to the UK’s markets. Through the new partnership, communication can be opened with relevant players for both parties for future collaborations.

The partnership will also focus on industry development through policy interventions to encourage and support women entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Lord Tariq Ahmed of Wimbledon, minister of state of the United Kingdom for the Commonwealth, the United Nations and South Asia, interacted with selected entrepreneurs at WE Hub today. He addressed them and the WE Hub team on how innovation is opening doors across the globe and breaking barriers even when the world is telling you that you cannot do something.

The selected start-ups will get access to evaluate their business growth opportunities, market understanding and access to clients in the UK region. They will also derive benefits from both ecosystems enabling them to globalize their innovations rapidly.

“Through this partnership, we would like to create a roadmap of how Women Entrepreneurship can be scaled across countries and gives entrepreneurs access to expand to international markets and tap into resources with dedicated support from the University of Bolton in the UK and WE Hub in India” said Deepti Ravula, CEO of WE Hub.