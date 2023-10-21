‘We must stand with the oppressed in Gaza’

By Mahdi Shahrokhi

Prominent Western politicians, whom I avoid calling leaders as they seem to be leading their people towards hell, have arrived one after the other to express their support to the puppet regime in Israel. The Israel’s harsh actions have reached new heights of barbarity in terms of civilian casualties, particularly children and women.

Showing no respect to the international law, which encompasses humanitarian and human rights principles, Israel continues unabating killing of Palestinians. International organisations often circulate ready-to-print reports and call for a ceasefire, but they fall short in when it comes to Israel launching a genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

On the other hand, Western commentators and TV anchors frequently attempt to justify the proportionality of Israel’s response to Hamas attacks. Media efforts aim to have Arab figures condemn Hamas actions rather than making Israel accountable.

As people worldwide hit the streets in support of the innocence people of Palestine, Israeli regime is relocating its embassies to escape the public’s anger.

Children being targeted

The total number of deaths in Gaza due to the Israeli brutal aggression have reached 3,478 and thousands of others have been injured with varying degrees of severity. Over 70% of the victims are children, women, and the elderly. Innocent children make up 35% of the death toll and 27% of the injured. The dire situation in Gaza, with electricity cut off, shortage of water and food, and restrictions on humanitarian aid, has been overshadowed by many other catastrophes, especially the recent bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital in which more than 500 Palestinians were massacred in a single massive explosion.

Over 1,046 Palestinian children have lost their lives and an estimated 167 remain trapped under the debris of demolished residential buildings due to Israeli attacks. The youngest victim in the Gaza Strip is Nabila Nofal, who was born on October 7, 2023.

Additionally, 3,250 other children have been injured, including at least 1,240 children in need of specialised medical care.

Denial of rights

Amid various discussions around news reports and propaganda, it is not difficult to acknowledge that the ongoing situation in Palestine is the outcome of 75 years of denial of the Palestinians’ fundamental, primary, and legitimate right to self-determination. On one side, the west refuses to acknowledge this, and on the other, the Israeli aggressions against Palestinians, usurping their lands, desecration of religious sites, including al-Aqsa Mosque, violence, racial discrimination, and the implementation of apartheid policies continue.

Regrettably, the international community is yet to respond adequately.

Demand for referendum

The October 7 attack by Hamas may not be justifiable, but the number of Palestinian imprisoned by Israel has increased from 5,300 before October 7 to more than 10,000 now. Tel Aviv seems to recover the cost of its defeat through the detention of Palestinians. Therefore, whether there is an October 7 event or not, the usurper will not deviate from its 75 years of occupation, aggression, and apartheid.

‘Iran stands with Palestine’

While recognising the inherent right to self-defence for all Palestinians under international law, the Islamic Republic of Iran remains steadfast in its belief that the Palestinian issue can only be resolved by ending the occupation and acknowledging the inalienable right to self-determination of all Palestinian people. This can be achieved through a national referendum with the participation of all Palestinians, necessitating the full restoration and protection of these rights.

Iran unwaveringly stands in solidarity with Palestine, and calls on everyone to heed the voice of their hearts and do whatever is within their power to further the cause of justice and truth.

(The author is Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad)