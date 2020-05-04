We robbed Indian spinners in 1978-79 Test series: Javed Miandad

Lahore: Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has recalled how he and Zaheer Abbas went after the Indian spin attack — comprising of Bishan Singh Bedi, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar and Erapalli Prasanna — and scored bulk of runs in the three-match Test series in 1978-79.

Both Miandad and Abbas took the famous Indian spin troika to cleaners in the series which Pakistan won 2-0.

India’s strength was spinners: Javed Miandad

“Chandrasekhar, Bedi, Prasanna… India’s strength was this, their spinners. And they did well around the world but when they came here (Pakistan), they were taken to the cleaners. Our players robbed them for so many runs,” said Miandad in his Youtube channel.

Miandad recounted the first Test of the series played in Faisalabad and said how he and Abbas went after the Indian spinners.

Miandad recalls Chandrasekhar gave troubles to Zaheer

“I remember that Chandrasekhar was giving some troubles to Zaheer bhai. Then he told me ‘Javed please tackle him for me’. I obviously said yes. Meanwhile from the other end, Zaheer bhai was taking a lot of runs off Bedi sahib and Prasanna,” said Miandad.

“Then I said, ‘Zaheer bhai please allow me to take some runs too, I will also use my feet against them. I’m stuck here. I won’t take a single off the last ball’,” he added.

Both Miandad (154) and Abbas (176) scored big hundreds in that match which ended in a draw.

Second Test

In the second Test in Lahore, there was still no respite for the Indian spinners as Abbas scored a brilliant double hundred as Pakistan won the match by eight wickets.

In the final Test in Karachi, it was the turn of Miandad to score a century as India lost the Test and ultimately lost the series 0-2.

Chandrasekhar took eight wickets in the series

Chandrasekhar took eight wickets in that series at an average of 48.12 while Bedi scalped six wickets at an average of 74.83. Prasanna managed to pick just two wickets in the two matches he played in the series at an average of 125.50.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.