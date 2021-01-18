We should be vaanars: Akshay Kumar urges fans to donate for Ram Mandir

Mumbai: After the nationwide drive to collect the donations for the construction of Ram Mandir kicked off on Friday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar too urged fans to contribute for the same.

On Sunday, Akshay Kumar took to his social media and shared a long video and also narrated a tale from Ramayana to inspire people to make the contributions. He also said that he has donated his share for the construction.

“It is a matter of great pleasure that the construction of our grand temple of Shri Ram has begun in Ayodhya… Now it is our turn to contribute. I have started, hope you will join too. Jai Siyaram,” the actor wrote.

बहुत खुशी की बात है कि अयोध्या में हमारे श्री राम के भव्य मंदिर का निर्माण शुरू हो चूका है…अब योगदान की बारी हमारी है l मैंने शुरुआत कर दी है, उम्मीद है आप भी साथ जुड़ेंगे l जय सियाराम 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5SvzgfBVCf — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 17, 2021

In the video, Akshay Kumar spoke about the temple in detail and shared how the squirrel contributed in making the famous Ram Setu bridge as per its capacity.

“A temple is being built in Ayodhya for Lord Shri Ram. It’s our turn now. Some of us should be the vaanars, some the gilheris, and make contributions as per our capacity to this historical cause. I will be the one to begin. I am sure you will join me too, so that the generations after will be inspired to follow the life lessons taught by Lord Ram”, Akshay said.

On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind also donated ₹500,100 for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The drive for the collection began on 15 January and will conclude by 27 February.