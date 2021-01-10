We unreservedly apologise to Team India: CA post SCG crowd racial abuse

Sydney, Jan 10 : Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday apologised to Team India and said that they are awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the alleged racial abuse of members of the visiting team by a section of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The Indian team had raised complaints of racial abuse from the crowd at the end of the third day in the ongoing third Test against Australia. The abuse had been directed towards the likes of Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

On Sunday as well, Siraj raised concerns on the fourth day when play was stopped for a brief in the second session while as the umpires and security officials combined to take action, and removed at least six members of the crowd at the SCG.

“Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket,” said Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security in an official statement.

“CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent,” he added.

Kerrie Mather, Venues NSW’s Chief Executive, also said CCTV footage was being reviewed to assist the ICC investigation.

“At the SCG, we pride ourselves on welcoming anyone and everyone in a safe and inclusive environment. We are taking this extremely seriously. If those involved are identified, they will be banned from the SCG and all Venues NSW properties under our act,” said Mather.

Meanwhile, Australia declared their second innings at 312/6, thus setting a 407-run target for the Indian team.

