We want political partnership in UP: Owaisi

New Delhi: The president of All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Hyderabad MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi said that his party will take part in the coming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.

“We want political share and independent Muslim leadership in UP. It is observed that whichever community candidates are elected for Assembly or Parliament that community progresses and since there is no independent Muslim leadership in UP, the candidates who win elections from UP become mute and voiceless in Assembly or Parliament. We want to bring out grassroot Muslim leadership in UP,” Owaisi expressed these views while answering the media men’s questions outside the parliament.

He said that during the last five years, the AIMIM cadres in UP have worked hard and the State President Shaukat Ali, Adil Alavi, Asim Waqar, and their whole team had worked hard to make the cadres strong due to which about 26 AIMIM candidates won the District Panchayat elections and in 15 constituencies the party came second.

Owaisi said that in about 54 districts, the Party is extremely strong and he hoped that the people of UP will give their votes to AIMIM candidates along with their blessings.

To a question about the Yogi government, the AIMIM President said that the government only talks about Hindu-Muslim. There were 3 to 4 lakh deaths in UP during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Yogi Government failed to deal with the situation.