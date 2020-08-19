We want to make history, says PSG’s Angel di Maria

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th August 2020 1:17 pm IST
We want to make history, says PSG's Angel di Maria

Lisbon, Aug 19 : Paris Saint-Germain mid-fielder Angel di Maria has said that the French team is looking to make history after reaching the UEFA Champions League final for the first time.

“I am very happy, the team did a great job, a great game, we want to stay in the club’s history. I arrived in Paris to be able to make history. I can now be in the final. It is very important for us and hopefully. We can continue this way,” said the Argentinian after PSG’s 3-0 semi-final win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

READ:  Road transport ministry allows sale of EVs without pre-fitted batteries

“We knew that, with all our energy, the desire to reach the final, we could do it and that’s what we did,” added di Maria, who scored one goal and laid on the other two for Marquinhos and Bernat.

Another one who wants to make history in the French team is Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, who is set to leave the club after eight seasons.

“It is a feeling of great joy, because since my arrival at the club in 2012, we were trying to reach the final and there were always some setbacks,” he said.

READ:  Top LeT operative among 2 terrorists killed in J&K gunfight (3rd Lead)

“We had a weight on us, especially due to eliminations in the last three seasons in the round of 16. Some defeats fell on me as the captain, but I’m here to show my face, I always have been,” he added.

“I didn’t know if the game against Atalanta was my last one at the club, or if it would be this one, but now I am sure that the next one will be the last. But I hope it will be victorious and that we can have a blessed day,” he concluded.

READ:  Ziaur Rehman, Khaleeda resorted to politics of killing: Sheikh Hasina

Thiago Silva will lead PSG in next Sunday’s final against the winner of the clash between Bayern Munich and Lyon, which takes place on Wednesday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close