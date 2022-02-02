Will drown them into 3 oceans: BJP’s Athawale hits back at KCR

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 2nd February 2022 3:27 pm IST
Union MoS Ramdas Athawale. Photo: ANI.

New Delhi: Hitting back at the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Union Minister Dr Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said that they will also drown him in the ocean after the latter made a comment on throwing the BJP government at the Centre into the Bay of Bengal.

“Telangana CM’s statement of throwing BJP into the Bay of Bengal is not good. We will also drown them into the three oceans from Kanyakumari,” Athawale told ANI.

The Telangana Chief Minister on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the Union Budget 2022 and said that the BJP-led Centre needs to be “removed and thrown in the Bay of Bengal”.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “short-sighted”, Rao said, “BJP (at Centre) needs to be removed and thrown in the Bengal sea (Bay of Bengal). We will do whatever is needful for the country; will not sit silent. This is democracy. Our PM is very short-sighted.”

Hinting at entering the national politics, he said, “There is need for qualitative (leadership) change in the country. I will be going to Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to hold talks over it.”

