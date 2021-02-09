We will bring back YSR rule in Telangana : YS Sharmila

Hyderabad: The daughter of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, YS Sharmila today said that they would bring back her father’s rule (Rajanna Rajyam) in the state. She made these remarks while addressing a meeting of the fans and supporters of the former CM at her residence in Lotus Pond , Jubilee Hills of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that there was no Rajanna Rajyam in the state and added that they would bring it in Telangana. She said that she spoke to Nalgonda district supporters of her father and added that she would speak to the supporters from the other districts of the state in the days to come . She said that she had held the meetings to find out the ground realities in the state. She also greeted her supporters from Dias of residence . The supporters of Sharmila burst fire crackers on the occasion. Sharmila invited all the supporters of YSR by calling them up to the meeting.

Source: NSS