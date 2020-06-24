“We will defeat Corona,” Commissioner city Kumar; city disagrees

Hyderabad: Asking the citizens not to panic, Hyderabad City Police, Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Wednesday tweeted, “We shall over come.”

The tweet further states that Coronavirus is similar to the normal viral flu, it causes no problem to 95 to 99 per cent of people who are affected.

“For most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes appear to be more vulnerable,” reads the tweet.

He advised citizens to follow preventive measures like maintaining personal hygeine, wearing a face mask, keeping safe distance and other precautions.

We shall overcome pic.twitter.com/JMWchiHnG0 — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) June 24, 2020

Meanwhile, according to the latest reports of the state public health department, Telangana has 879 positive cases for coronavirus and under GHMC limits and 652 new cases have been detected. There have been three fresh deaths as well.

Although, the city-based social activist S Q Masood said, “The Telangana state government, its officials and government agencies are trying to mislead the citizens and the government is failing to control the spread of coronavirus in the state. As the state public health department daily bulletin shows, more new cases are emerging day by day.”

Moreover, warning the citizens about the outbreak of COVID-19 in Old City of Hyderabad, Bahadurpura constituency MLA Mouzam Khan stated in his tweet that “Please do not leave home to buy anything because the worst time is starting, COVID-19 is spreading quickly in India.”

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com