We will do surgical strike on old city : BJP President Bandi Sanjay

SM BilalUpdated: 24th November 2020 8:53 pm IST

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today made controversial remarks while addressing an election campaign in Uppal area. He said that they would surgical strike on old city after winning the elections in GHMC and send out all Rohingyas and Pakistanis Nationals to their countries.

He alleged that the rohingyas and Pakistanis were casting votes in the old city .

Sanjay also alleged that both ruling TRS party and its ally MIM were cheating the people of the state. He hoped that the party would win the upcoming elections. On the other hand .

BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao alleged that the MIM Party had demanded for the merger of Hyderabad with Pakistan in the year 1948.

Addressing media persons at state party headquarters he alleged that the MIM MLA from Bihar said that he would not take oath by using the term Hindustan. Citing that the BJP has been winning in Delhi municipal elections since the last 30 years, he claimed that there were no communal riots in any of the BJP ruled corporations.

