We will make India a world teacher: RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat

Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered a speech in which he said that, “We don’t need to change anyone and we will not let our people change, Moving forward together we will make India Vishwa Guru.”

This remark was made at a three day camp on Gosh Shivri’ Musical band camp in Mungeli District, Chhattisgarh on Friday.

“We don’t have to convert anyone but teach how to live. We were born in the land of Bharat to give such a lesson to the whole world. Our sect (Hinduism) makes good human beings without changing anyone’s worship system,” the RSS chief further said.

This speech comes at a time when India has seen the growth of Hindutva which has polarised and affected Muslims, Dalits and other minorities in the country adversely.

“India’s religion is truth and the country has shown the way of truth to the world,” he added.

He also said that the Indian society has many gods and goddesses, but everyone has to be taken forward together, a process which is going on for centuries. The teaching of the Hindu religion needs to be given to the world without trying to convert anymore.

“Only those who are weak are exploited. Swami Vivekananda had said weakness is sin. Power means to live in an organized manner. A person alone cannot be strong. In Kalyug, the organisation is considered as power. We should take everyone together, we do not need to change anyone,” he said to the people who gathered there.

He remarked that “You have seen in this Ghosh Shivir, everyone was playing different instruments. What kept them united was their tune. There are different languages, provinces (in the country) but the tune at our core is the same. Anyone trying to disturb the tune will be fixed by the rhythm of the country, adding the need was to move forward together with coordination in order to make India a “Vishwa Guru” (world teacher).”

Even China say that India influenced its culture 2,000 years ago, the RSS chief said, adding “We are descendants of the saints who knew the truth.”

“Truth always wins. Lies never win. The religion of our country is truth and truth is religion. People of India are considered special in the world because, in ancient times, our saints attained the truth. If we look at history, it is seen that when someone (country) stumbled and got confused, it came to India to find a way, our ancestors toured the world, spread knowledge and concepts like mathematics and Ayurveda without trying to change anyone’s identity, all the while considering the entire world as one family “he said.