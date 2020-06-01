We will miss you: Salman Khan on composer-singer Wajid’s death

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan mourned the loss of his frequent collaborator, composer-singer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid who died in wee hours of Monday in a city hospital here due to coronavirus.

Wajid, along with brother Sajid was popular for their work on Salman’s films such as “Wanted”, “Dabangg” series and “Ek Tha Tiger”.

Calling the late composer a “beautiful soul”, the actor said Wajid will always be loved and missed.

“Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace … (sic)” Salman tweeted.

Wajid, 42, had underlying kidney issues, and Sajid told PTI he died of a cardiac arrest while confirming that the musician had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like “Mera He Jalwa”, “Fevicol Se” and for Akshay Kumar in “Chinta Ta Chita Chita” from the film “Rowdy Rathore”, among others.

He recently co-composed Salman’s songs “Pyaar Karona” and Bhai Bhai , which the actor released on his YouTube channel amid lockdown.

The brother-composer duo also scored the title tracks for reality TV show “Bigg Boss” seasons 4 and 6, hosted by Salman.

Source: PTI

