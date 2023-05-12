‘We will see tomorrow’, Kharge on BJP’s claims of forming govt with JD-S

Bengaluru: Responding to reports suggesting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding talks with the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) in Karnataka over forming the government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said “we will see tomorrow” (May 13).

The results of the Karnataka Assembly election, polling for which was held on May 10, will be announced on Saturday.

Replying to a question by the media here, Kharge said: “Our party has the strategy of discussing things after meeting each other. If we tell you everything, what would remain?”

He quoted a Kannada proverb, saying “it is too soon to talk about the matter”, when asked about who would be the CM candidate from the party.

“First, let the results come. Things will be decided later on,” he said.

Kharge has been camping in the state for almost one month.

His residence has become the centre of hectic party activities after exit polls predicted that “Congress will emerge as the single largest party”.

Earlier on Friday, Kharge held a meeting with senior leaders including state party in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, general secretary K.C. Venugopal, state unit chief D.K. Shivakumar, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah at a hotel in Bengaluru.

According to party sources, Congress leaders discussed the possibilities of the outcome on May 13, and the strategy in case of a hung Assembly.

Shivakumar on Friday claimed that there was a huge wave for his party in the state, while underlining that Kharge and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi will take a decision on the chief ministerial post if the Congress is voted to power.

Speaking about “power sharing” between him and Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar told mediapersons: “The decision of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is final on this matter.”

He further said: “I don’t have a belief in exit polls. According to me, we will win 141 seats. Our surveys have collected more samples than the exit poll agencies.

“I have gone to every corner. The BJP might have spent money, their big leaders might have campaigned. The vote is more powerful than the bullet. How did the people not fear the British Raj? The same way, they have chosen Congress against the double engine government. They had misused constitutional agencies, indulged in misuse of power,” Shivakumar said.

The Congress leader said “BJP leaders are claiming that they will form the government no matter how many seats they get. It is their illusion”.

The Congress is hoping to return to power in the state by defeating the ruling BJP in the southern state.

The grand old party had campaigned aggressively in the state and had targetted the BJP on several issues.