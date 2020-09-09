We will take up repairs of damaged roads: R&B minister

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Published: 9th September 2020 6:25 pm IST

Hyderabad: State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy today told the house that they would take up the repairs of all the damaged roads of their department. He said that they had already prepared estimates for carrying out the repair works. He made these remarks while responding to the questions raised by the members of the house during the question hour of the ongoing assembly session.
           

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that they had also taken up the repair works of the damaged national highways in the state.  He revealed that a total of 1087 culverts and roads under the NHAI had been badly damaged during the recent rains. He said that 3824 km Long national highways, 1550 km long highways were under the jurisdiction of their department the remaining 2273 km long highways were under the control of the NHAI.

 He told the house that although they had taken up the repairs of the roads under their control, they were not getting funds for carrying out the repairs on the roads under the control of the NHAI. He said that of the total 27,521 km long state roads, 1675 km long roads had been damaged at 664 places of the state. Reddy said that they had relayed temporary roads at places where there was an obstruction of the traffic movement by spending ₹1.23 crore.

