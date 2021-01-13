We will attack CM KCR’s farmhouse: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP state president continues to be a controversial leader in the state. He warned that they would attack CM KCR’s farm house if the alleged attacks on BJP leaders and workers by police were not stopped in the state.

He alleged that the CM had forgotten about the governance in the state by confining himself to his farm house. He claimed that there was no scope to hold Vivekananda jayanthi in the state.

Speaking to media persons at Janagaon after visiting the injured workers of the party, he claimed that the entire country had seen the police attack on their party workers when they tried to put up the flex’s of Vivekananda on his birth anniversary.

He asked the local municipal commisoner as to what problem he had with the decision of the BJP workers to put up the Felixis of Vivekananda.

He demanded the CM to respond on the Janagaon Lathi charge incident. He warned the CM that they would announce their future action plan if the state government did not respond on the issue within 24 hours from Jangaon