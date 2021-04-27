Wear face mask, pay half fare, an auto driver’s unique offer

Hyderabad: It is common to come across a sale offer of “buy one and get one free”. But in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, a unique offer by an auto driver has surprised everyone.

To highlight the importance of face mask, the auto driver of Pulimammidi village, Narayanpet District displayed a flexi banner in Telugu offering a day’s discount to those passengers who use face mask.

The banner, which was highly appreciated, offered a 50% discount on fare for those using the face mask.

Needless to say that the passengers preferred to board his auto to save their money.

The message on the banner read: Use face mask and protect your family, use face mask and protect your village and country.