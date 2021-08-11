Wear your vaccine certificate! Atul Khatri shows how

Mumbai: Given the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, it is mandatory to travel with a vaccination certificate or a negative Covid test report wherever you travel.

What if one gets lazy to carry the copy everywhere or just forgets to take it along? Well, this comedian has come up with a unique solution for ensuring hassle-free trips. Atul Khatri, the former East India comedy club member has been tired of having to constantly show his COVID-19 vaccine certificate at hotels, airports, and other places, so he came up with an idea of displaying it prominently for all to see.

The stand-up comedian got his vaccination certificate fully printed on a white T-shirt.

The T-shirt is a printout of the original certificate which starts with, “Final Certificate for Covid-19 Vaccination,” followed by other details like what vaccine dose did he receive and when.

Since work & travel has restarted and was getting tired of showing my Covid Certificate at airports, hotels, etc – devised this idea 💡



What an idea Sirji pic.twitter.com/sImKgN3Dxk — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) August 8, 2021

Posting the picture of him in the shirt he wrote, “Since work and travel has restarted and was getting tired of showing my Covid Certificate at airports, hotels, etc – devised this idea.” And at the end using one of his classic lines, “What an idea sir ji.”

The post has gone viral with about 9,000 likes and people’s amused comments are just the cherry on top.

