Wearing PPE, TMC leader takes man with COVID symptoms to hospital on bike

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 13th August 2020 2:26 pm IST
TMC leader

Jhargram (WB): Wearing PPE, a TMC leader in West Bengal’s Jhargram district carried a man having COVID-like symptoms on a bike to the hospital after his family failed to arrange an ambulance.

Satyakam Patnaik, the president of the TMC’s youth wing in Gopiballavpur, said on Wednesday that he got to know from his party’s workers that Amal Barik (43), a migrant worker who recently returned to his village, was having a high fever over the last five-six days.

However, the family could not arrange for an ambulance or a vehicle to take him to the hospital. Also, no one was coming forward to help the family, suspecting him to be infected by the coronavirus.

“After getting to know about it, I was only thinking that how can we let a person suffer like this. I asked two- three party workers to arrange a bike and rushed to a pharmacy and bought the PPE. Then I went to his house in Sijua village on Monday,” Patnaik said.

“Barik’s wife and his two children were tensed about his condition. His wife repeatedly pleaded to go to the hospital with him. However, I convinced her and took him to the Gopiballavpur Superspeciality Hospital on the bike,” he added.

The doctors there examined Barik, prescribed some medicines and asked him to stay at home.

Patnaik then reached Barik to his home, about 3 km away from the hospital.

A video of Patnaik, riding the bike wearing a PPE, and carrying Barik to the hospital has gone viral on social media.

“I want to stand with the people amid this pandemic. I have ordered four more personal protective equipment (PPE), in case I need it again,” Patnaik said.

Former Lok Sabha member from Jhargram and TMC spokesperson Uma Soren said the party’s youth workers are always ready to help the people.

“In case of any need, people should reach out to us and we will be there with them,” she said.

Source: PTI
Categories
IndiaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close