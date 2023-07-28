Weather: Floods in Telangana

Bhupalpally: A crew aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carry out a rescue operation of six people stranded atop a JCB in flood stricken Nainpaka village, in Bhupalpally district, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (PTI Photo) Bhupalpally: An aerial view of a partially damaged road submerged in the floodwaters of the swollen Godavari River, in Bhupalpally district, Thursday, July 29, 2023. Eight people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents since July 22 in Telangana, according to official sources. The state continued to see heavy downpour on Thursday leading to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads and agricultural crops. (PTI Photo) Bhupalpally: An aerial view of an area submerged in the floodwaters of the swollen Godavari River, in Bhupalpally district, Thursday, July 29, 2023. Eight people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents since July 22 in Telangana, according to official sources. The state continued to see heavy downpour on Thursday leading to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads and agricultural crops. (PTI Photo)