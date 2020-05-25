Weather forecast for three days in Telangana

Telangana: Southwestern monsoon is likely to occur in some parts of the southern Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and the adjacent Bay of Bengal, on May 27, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

The surface trough continues from Chhattisgarh to Interior Tamil Nadu, over Telangana and Rayalaseema to a height of 0.9 km.

Dry weather is likely to occur over the next three days in Adilabad, Komarambhim, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitala, Sanyaranyala, Rajnanasirisilla, Periyapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapatti, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Hosyagudem, Warangal-Urban, Warangal-Gammagolla, Random-Gurubola Hailstorms are likely to be scattered throughout the country, informed Hyderabad Meteorological Center.

