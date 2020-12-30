Weather improves in J&K, Ladakh after 3 days

Srinagar, Dec 30 : After three days of inclement weather, the skies over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh finally cleared on Wednesday with the feeble winter sun rays filtering through the morning fog and haze in the two union territories.

Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 48 hours till Friday, an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar had minus 2.1, Pahalgam minus 9 and Gulmarg minus 11 as the minimum temperatures.

Hotels, huts and other accommodations are all sold out in Gulmarg as scores of visitors have arrived there to welcome the new year.

Leh town of Ladakh was at minus 16.9, Kargil minus 17 and Drass recorded minus 26.1 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

Jammu city recorded 2.9, Katra 3.8, Batote minus 0.9, Bannihal 2 and Bhaderwah minus 3.8 as the minimum temperatures.

The 40-day long harsh winter of ‘Chillai Kalan’ will end on January 31.

