Photos: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Delhi, traffic hit

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 21st August 2021 1:49 pm IST
New Delhi: A biker wades through the waterlogged Ring Road during heavy rain near ITO in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road after rain at ITO in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road after rain at ITO in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Traffic jam on a road after rain at Vikas Marg ITO in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Traffic jam on Ring Road during heavy rain near ITO in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Children play on the waterlogged Ring Road during heavy rain near ITO in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Commuters wade through the waterlogged Ring Road during heavy rain near ITO in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

