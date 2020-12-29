Weather report: Parts of Telangana to experience temperatures below 3° C

Hyderabad: The five-day weather forecast by Meteorological Centre Hyderabad starting today, 29 December shows that parts of Telangana could likely experience temperatures as low as 3 to 4° C in the next few days.

Morning hours to see shallow mist and fog with dry weather in the coming week. The state is primarily experiencing Eastern/ Southeastern winds. However, there is no cold wave warning for the state.

Minimum temperature in Hyderabad however is predicted to range between 15 to 17° C with fog and mist with maximum temperature of 30° C.

Indian meteorological department has issued cold wave warning for Northern parts of the country. Snowfall and scattered snowfall likely to be seen in Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan to witness thunder showers and severe cold wave conditions in the coming days.

The National Disaster Management Authority has released a set of precautions for people to avoid being affected by the cold wave.