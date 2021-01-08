Weather to remain dry in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 8 : Weather across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh improved on Friday, although dense fog affected visibility in the morning.

The Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed for the fifth consecutive day with over 6,000 vehicles stranded at various points along the nearly 300-kilometre long highway.

Air traffic from the Srinagar international airport was restored on Thursday and dozens of tourists stranded in the valley were flown out in different flights.

Weather office has forecast mainly dry weather during the next seven days.

Srinagar had minus 0.4, Pahalgam minus 3.3 and Gulmarg minus 10 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 5.1, Kargil minus 14.2 and Drass minus 12.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 11.8, Katra 9.8, Batote 1.6, Banihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.3 as the minimum temperature.

The ongoing 40-day long period of harsh winter known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ will end on January 31.

