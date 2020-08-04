Webinar on Crowdfunding Scholarship by AMP

Hyderabad: Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) organizes a webinar on ‘Crowdfunding Scholarships for Deserving Students’ on Aug 5(Wednesday) at 8 pm.

The organization has provided help to the needy but meritorious students since the past many years with Higher Education Scholarships.

The Webinar would explore options which are available to the students to achieve their full potential and succeed in life.

Keynote speakers:

1) Mr Balaji Narayanasamy: Founder & CEO of Edudharma.com, an Education Crowd-Funding website.

2) Mr K.M. Riyazuddin, Project Head, IndiaZakat.com. which is a Crowd-Funding platform for Self Sustenance.

Meanwhile, those who are looking for funds to complete Professional Education can register on the link below.