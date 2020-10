New Delhi: The Indian Crescent Society of Australia(ICSOA) to organize a webinar on ‘Educational Issues of Indian Muslims’ on October 25 at 5:45 p.m on zoom.

Speakers:

Dr M Ashraf Rizvi: president FAIME

DR M J Khan: president: IMPAR

Gen Zameer Shah: Vice Chancellor of AMU

Dr M Aslam: Vice Chancellor of IGNOU

Dr Nakadar: Founder of AFMI

Meeting ID: 81557236453

Passcode: 123