Webinar on ‘Escalating Sexual Crimes against Women’ by AIMSS

New Delhi: All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan to organize a panel discussion on ‘Escalating Sexual Crimes against Women: Causes and Solution’ on October 16 at 6 p.m on Facebook page of Women’s Pledge, #Women’s Emancipation.

Panelists:

Smt Medha Patkar: Eminent Social Activist

Sri Prashant Bhushan: Senior Advocate, Supreme Court

Dr Tarun Mandal: Former MP and VP, Medical Service Centre, MSC

Sri Sasikanth Senthil: Former IAS officier and social Activist.

Moderator

Smt Chhabi Mohanty: General Secretar, AIMSS

Dr. Sudha Kamath: Vice president. AIMSS