Webinar on ‘How to fight COVID-19’ by Dr Vijay & Dr Satish, on The Siasat Daily Facebook page

New Delhi: Siasat technologies to arrange an interactive webinar on “How to fight COVID-19” on Wednesday, July 29 between 4:00 p.m and 5:00 p.m. on The Siasat Daily—Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/siasatdaily/)

Keynote speaker

Keynote speaker of the webinar is Dr Vijay V Yeldandi, M.D FACP,FCCP,FIDSA, Epidemiologist USA.

Dr Satish Kaipilyawar, ministry of Health, DFID,USAID, Global NGO’s – Agha Khan Health Services and Primal Foundation would speaking about Dharavi success story and would give instances of COVID fighting countries.

Moderator of the webinar is Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Director Siasat Technologies and a renowned Journalist.

All the medical expertise, doctors, paramedical staff and are warmly welcomed as the only motto of the webinar is education, sensitization and awareness of the pandemic.