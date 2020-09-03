Webinar on Indian Media— Current Status, Responsibilities & solutions

Hyderabad: The Indian Americans Forum to arrange an interactive webinar on Indian Media— ‘Current Status, Responsibilities and solutions’ on Sunday (September 6) at 8:30 pm on zoom.

Key note Speakers:

Alka Lamba: She is an Indian politician.After serving the Indian National Congress in various capacities for more than 20 years, she quit to join the Aam Aadmi Party on 26 December 2014. In February 2015, Lamba was elected to then Delhi Legislative Assembly from Chandni Chowk . She quit AAP in September 2019 citing disrespect for her within the party. On 6 September 2019, she formally returned to the Congress party.

Seema Mustafa: She was born in Delhi to a muslim family from Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Syed Mustafa, was an officer in the Indian Army. Her mother was the daughter of Shafi Ahmed Kidwai, brother of Rafi Ahmed Kidwai, a freedom fighter and Congress politician.

Dr. Poonam Agarwal: She is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX and has over 34 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Jln Medical College medical school in 1986. She is affiliated with medical facilities such as Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Plano and Medical City Plano. She is accepting new patients.