Webinar on Islam, Authoritarianism, and underdevelopment by ISFMT

Posted By Nihad Amani Last Updated: 6th August 2020 4:51 pm IST
Webinar on Islam, Authoritarianism, and underdevelopment by ISFMT

Hyderabad: Islamic Forum for Moderate Thought (IFMT) organizes a webinar on Islam, Authoritarianism, and underdevelopment. This would also follow a 60-minute question and answer section. The webinar would start at 6:45 pm (India), 6:15 am (San Diego), 9:15 am (New York), 2:15 pm (London) on Sunday—August 9.

Key Note Speakers:

Prof. Ahmet T.Kuru: Porteous professor of political science of San Diego State University, California. He is also the Secularism and state policies toward religion—The United States, France and Turkey (2009) and also Islam, Authoritarianism, and underdevelopment—A global and historical comparison (2019).

A Faizur Rahman: Secretary-General of Islamic forum for Moderate Thought (IFMT) in Chennai
All those interested will have to register on the link below

Webinar
Categories
Hyderabad NewsNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close