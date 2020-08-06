Webinar on Islam, Authoritarianism, and underdevelopment by ISFMT

Hyderabad: Islamic Forum for Moderate Thought (IFMT) organizes a webinar on Islam, Authoritarianism, and underdevelopment. This would also follow a 60-minute question and answer section. The webinar would start at 6:45 pm (India), 6:15 am (San Diego), 9:15 am (New York), 2:15 pm (London) on Sunday—August 9.

Key Note Speakers:

Prof. Ahmet T.Kuru: Porteous professor of political science of San Diego State University, California. He is also the Secularism and state policies toward religion—The United States, France and Turkey (2009) and also Islam, Authoritarianism, and underdevelopment—A global and historical comparison (2019).

A Faizur Rahman: Secretary-General of Islamic forum for Moderate Thought (IFMT) in Chennai

All those interested will have to register on the link below