New Delhi:Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur organizes an international conference on ‘Mitigating the socioeconomic impact of a pandemic: An Islamic finance alternative’ on September 23 and 24 at 2 p.m on zoom.

The meeting would be attended by P V Wahab Member of Parliament; Mohammed Haneesh IAS; Gonzalo Radriguez Marin member of Spanish center and many other delegates.

The ZOOM meeting ID is 7495595245 and its corresponding passcode is 12345