Webinar on ‘Management of Cancer: The Homeopathy, Yoga, Siddha, Unani, Homeopathy Experience’

By Sameer|   Published: 13th February 2021 10:30 am IST
Panel Discussion on ‘Indian Education System — the Change it needs’

New Delhi: A webinar titled ‘ Management of Cancer: The Homeopathy, Yoga, Siddha, Unani, Homeopathy Experience’ is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. on February 14, 2021.

The moderator of the webinar is Prof.  Asim Ali Khan, Director General, CCRUM, Ministry of AYUSH.

Following are the speakers and topics they are going to discuss.

S. No.TimeTopicsSpeaker
1.11:00-11:10 AMUnani Medicine as an adjunct therapyProf.  Shakir Jamil, Former DG,CCRUM  
2.11:10-11:20 AMProstate Cancer  Dr. M.A. Waheed, Member, SAC, CCRUM & Member, Board of Governors CCIM, New Delhi  
3.11:20-11:30 AMExperience sharing  Prof. Imamuddin, Former, Principal Govt. Unani Medical College Chennai & Member, SAC, CCRUM
4.11:30-11:40 AMUnani Medicinal Plant-some leads in Cancer management  Dr. N. Zaheer, Deputy Director (Unani), RRIUM, Chennai   

The duration of the webinar is 40 minutes. At the end of the webinar, 20 minutes is allotted for interaction with selected experts.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sameer|   Published: 13th February 2021 10:30 am IST
Back to top button