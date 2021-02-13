Webinar on ‘Management of Cancer: The Homeopathy, Yoga, Siddha, Unani, Homeopathy Experience’

New Delhi: A webinar titled ‘ Management of Cancer: The Homeopathy, Yoga, Siddha, Unani, Homeopathy Experience’ is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. on February 14, 2021.

The moderator of the webinar is Prof. Asim Ali Khan, Director General, CCRUM, Ministry of AYUSH.

Following are the speakers and topics they are going to discuss.

S. No. Time Topics Speaker 1. 11:00-11:10 AM Unani Medicine as an adjunct therapy Prof. Shakir Jamil, Former DG,CCRUM 2. 11:10-11:20 AM Prostate Cancer Dr. M.A. Waheed, Member, SAC, CCRUM & Member, Board of Governors CCIM, New Delhi 3. 11:20-11:30 AM Experience sharing Prof. Imamuddin, Former, Principal Govt. Unani Medical College Chennai & Member, SAC, CCRUM 4. 11:30-11:40 AM Unani Medicinal Plant-some leads in Cancer management Dr. N. Zaheer, Deputy Director (Unani), RRIUM, Chennai

The duration of the webinar is 40 minutes. At the end of the webinar, 20 minutes is allotted for interaction with selected experts.