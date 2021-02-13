Webinar on ‘Management of Cancer: The Homeopathy, Yoga, Siddha, Unani, Homeopathy Experience’

New Delhi: A webinar titled ‘ Management of Cancer: The Homeopathy, Yoga, Siddha, Unani, Homeopathy Experience’ is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. on February 14, 2021.
The moderator of the webinar is Prof. Asim Ali Khan, Director General, CCRUM, Ministry of AYUSH.
Following are the speakers and topics they are going to discuss.
|S. No.
|Time
|Topics
|Speaker
|1.
|11:00-11:10 AM
|Unani Medicine as an adjunct therapy
|Prof. Shakir Jamil, Former DG,CCRUM
|2.
|11:10-11:20 AM
|Prostate Cancer
|Dr. M.A. Waheed, Member, SAC, CCRUM & Member, Board of Governors CCIM, New Delhi
|3.
|11:20-11:30 AM
|Experience sharing
|Prof. Imamuddin, Former, Principal Govt. Unani Medical College Chennai & Member, SAC, CCRUM
|4.
|11:30-11:40 AM
|Unani Medicinal Plant-some leads in Cancer management
|Dr. N. Zaheer, Deputy Director (Unani), RRIUM, Chennai
The duration of the webinar is 40 minutes. At the end of the webinar, 20 minutes is allotted for interaction with selected experts.