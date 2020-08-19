New Delhi: Institute of Objective Studies is going to organize one day webinar on National Education Policy 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

The speakers of the seminar are Mr. Ambarish Rai, National Convenor RTE Forum, New Delhi, Prof. M.Ishtiaq, Former Vice Presiden Mogodh University, Bodhgaya and Prof. Z.M. Khan, Secretary General Institute of Objective Studies New Delhi.

Second session will be held from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. The speakers of second session are Prof. Shoeb Abdullah, Dept. of Teachers Training and Non-Formal Education, Jamia Milli Islamia, New Delhi, Prof. Anita Rampal, Elementary and Social Education, University, Prof. Parveen Pandit, Controller of Examinations and Director (Academics), University of Kashmir.

Third session of the webinar will be held from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The speakers are Mr. PA Inamdar, Eminent Educationist, Pune, Ms. Bhasha Singh, Senior Journalist, New Delhi, Maulana Omar Abedeen, Islamic Scholar and Educationist, Hyderabad.

Live on Aamna Samna Media Network.