Webinar on ‘Pandemic creates new heroes’ by Kishwari Konnect

Hyderabad: Kishwari Connect is organizing a webinar under their Mission Upbeat Program on ‘Rozi Ke Farishtey: Pandemic creates new heroes’ on August 2 (Sunday) at 7:30 pm via Zoom and Facebook live streaming.

The webinar features Zulfiqar Hussain, founder of Zusains Consultancy Services along with Kripali Suri and Tripti Suri of Founders of 3rving Visio.

Kulsum Mustafa will moderate and present the webinar.

All the audience is warmly welcomed to attend the webinar on their journey of positivity. The webinar will be conducted on Zoom and will also be live on Facebook.