Hyderabad: A webinar on Religion. Politics and women’s equality will be held on November 9. The meeting will be chaired by Dr Syeda Hameed, social and women’s rights activist, educationist, writer, and a former member of the Planning Commission of India.

The speakers’ panel will comprise of Arfa Khanum Sherwani, the senior editor of The Wire magazine, Kavita Krishnan, the secretary of All India Progressive Women’s Association and senior member of the Communist Party of India’s politburo, along with Manisha Gupte, the founder of Mahila Sarvangeen Utkarsh Mandal (MASUM) and Ram Puniyani, a former professor of biomedical engineering and former senior medical officer affiliated with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. Puniyani is also a guest contributor for siasat.com.

Interested people can access the meeting on Zoom, through https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84501604632?, the meeting ID is 84501604632 and the passcode is 725299