Webinar on ‘Taliban’s rule and its impact on South Asia’

New Delhi: A webinar on the theme ‘Taliban’s Rule and its impact on South Asia’ is going to be organized by the Center for Peace and Economic Prosperity in South Asia.

Center for Peace and Economic Prosperity in South Asia is an academic platform to discuss issues of conflict resolution, building peace and economic properity in South Asia. It’s a nonprofitable organization only for conversation, dialogue and debate the essential features of our democracy.

Dr. Rahul Kumar, Ph.D. (JNU) Expert International Relations, Foreign Policy, Diplomacy, based in New Delhi will be in Conversation with Dr. Syed Ali Mujtaba, Ph.D. (JNU), South Asia Expert, Senior Journalist, who teaches at Guru Nanak College, Chennai.

The webinar will be held at 5 pm on Wednesday, September 15 on Zoom.

Zoom meeting ID: 3770706628

Password: peace2021.