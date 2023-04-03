WebPT’s Hyderabad centre opens in 100 days post deal in Davos

Hyderabad: WebPT, a rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care, on Monday inaugurated its new Global Capabilities Center (GCC) in the heart of the city at Raheja Mindspace in Hyderabad.

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao announced the opening of the centre earlier in January, 2023, at the World Economic Forum at Davos. The centre was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary for industries and commerce departments.

Speaking about the new centre minister KTR said, “This WebPT centre was announced in WEF Davos and in less than 100 days, the centre is fully functional in Hyderabad. I congratulate the team of WebPT and wish them continued growth and success here. We have seen Hyderabad grow as the apex GCC Hub for Life Sciences and Health Tech companies due to the availability of world-class infrastructure, talent, ease of living and stable governance.”

The new centre will host 600 new team members focused on providing best-in-class Revenue Cycle Management services and customer support.

The Chief executive officer of WebPT, Ashley Glover said, “WebPT’s mission is simple—to help rehab therapists achieve greatness in practice. We are making a significant investment in the Hyderabad office in order to expand our reach, helping our members grow their business, and empowering more rehab therapists to treat patients needing musculoskeletal care”.

“Our Global Capabilities Center brings previously outsourced resources in-house in order to strengthen our talent and streamline operations. We look forward to welcoming new WebPTers who will help maximise member success, revenue, and practice performance,” added Glover.