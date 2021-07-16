Website launch of Deccan Professional Consultants

Hyderabad: Deccan Professional Consultants is going to launch its website on July 17. It will be launched by Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of the Siasat Daily. The event will be presided by Mohammed Moinuddin, President FTC.

A V Raghunadha Rao, FCA chartered accountant will be the chief guest and Syed Basheeruddin, Dy. Collector (RTD), Gandham Srinivas, deputy director (RTD.) Industries Dept. Govt. of Telangana and Rachakonda Sreenivasa Rao, Sub. Registrar (RTD.) will be guest of honours.

Deccan Professional Consultants

Deccan Professional Consultants located in Hyderabad, India is a unique professional consultancy firm providing technical/administrative assistance to clients. The services include but are not limited to governmental services ranging from State Government to Central Government.

Services Offered:

FINANCE AND TAXATION: Income tax return & other tax solutions Monthly , quarterly, Half Yearly & Annual filing Such as GST Returns GST Registration , Society Registration Import & Export License Company Incorporation Auditing , Partnership firm registration Tax management and tax planning

LEGAL SERVICES: Registration and Preparation of Sale deed/gift deed by our legal experts Legal opinion Property verification Rent matters & all kinds of legal documentation works Registration of Trade Mark Scrutiny of property documents

INDUSTRIAL/BUSINESS LICENSES: SSI registration Pollution control board (CFE,CFO) state and central govt. Guidance for industrial land developed by Telangana industrial infrastructure corporation All types of state and central government licenses

DOCUMENTS PROCUREMENT: Marriage Certificate Legal Heir Certificate Non availability of birth certificate Income Certificate Caste Certificate

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT : Buying / Selling assistance by our Govt. Registered approved valuer Valuation Report Feasibility Report Capital Gain Tax Tenant Management Property Management Rental Agreement Assistance

LICENCES / PERMISSIONS FROM VARIOUS GOVT DEPARTMENT GHMC Electricity Board ,Water Works Revenue Department

EDUCATION: Guidance for Admissions in Professional courses Admissions in schools Applying for Education certificate Applying for correction of Educational certificates from various Universities Board of Intermediate and Board of Secondary

LAISON / MISCELLENEOUS WORKS:

Unique service option is available for Senior Citizens other than Government works. If they are facing any personal problems, Health issues or any emergency feel free to contact us.