Wedding bells for Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra. Actor confirms

Mumbai: Telly couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been in the spotlight ever since they fell for each other in Bigg Boss last year. They’ve been inseparable since the show ended and have been shelling relationship goals both on and off screen and fans just cannot get enough of them.

‘TejRan’ fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite couple to get married soon. There were several rumours about Teja and Karan secret engagement in past. Speculations were also rife that the couple is prepping up to tie the knot in a hush-hush ceremoney. While both of them have denied all such reports multiple times so far, Karan has now confirmed that their wedding is on cards. Read on to know more what the actor had revealed.

In his recent conversation with Filmy Mirchi, Karan was asked when is he planning to get married, to which he replied, “Jaldi hi honi chahiye.” He also shared, “Everything is going right. Everything is going wonderful.”

He reveals that she has dreams she wants to achieve before crossing that milestone with him and so, he is letting her do exactly that. He further said, “Miyan bhi raazi, biwi bhi raazi, kazi bhi raazi.” Watch his video below.

Karan Kundrra’s statement is going viral on social media with fans going gaga over it.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently won hearts with their sizzling chemistry in music video ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’. Karan’s next project is yet to be revealed and Tejasswi, on the other hand, is currently playing lead in Naagin 6.