Wedding bells in Konidela family? Here’s what we know

They both continue to prioritise their careers and professional commitments

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 30th May 2023 4:48 pm IST
Wedding bells in Konidela family? Here's what we know
Konidela family (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Rumours and speculation are common in the entertainment industry, and the most recent buzz about Tollywood actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement is no exception. Rumours were rife that Varun and Lavanya are gearing up to get engaged in the coming month, capturing the attention of fans and curious onlookers who were excited for another Konidela wedding.

However, according to a latest in Filmy Look, a reliable Mega family member has now confirmed that these rumours are false. Both Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have not commented on this topic yet.

They both continue to prioritise their careers and professional commitments. As fans eagerly await their future projects and on-screen appearances, it is critical to distinguish between fact and fiction and avoid falling victim to unfounded rumours.

MS Education Academy

As the dust settles on this rumour, fans can expect to see the talented Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripati shine in their upcoming projects, leaving behind the fabricated stories that briefly caused a stir on social media.

Tags
Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 30th May 2023 4:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button