Wedding bells in Konidela family? Here’s what we know

Hyderabad: Rumours and speculation are common in the entertainment industry, and the most recent buzz about Tollywood actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement is no exception. Rumours were rife that Varun and Lavanya are gearing up to get engaged in the coming month, capturing the attention of fans and curious onlookers who were excited for another Konidela wedding.

However, according to a latest in Filmy Look, a reliable Mega family member has now confirmed that these rumours are false. Both Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have not commented on this topic yet.

They both continue to prioritise their careers and professional commitments. As fans eagerly await their future projects and on-screen appearances, it is critical to distinguish between fact and fiction and avoid falling victim to unfounded rumours.

As the dust settles on this rumour, fans can expect to see the talented Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripati shine in their upcoming projects, leaving behind the fabricated stories that briefly caused a stir on social media.