Wedding bells! Kajal Aggarwal to tie knot with Gautam Kitchlu on Oct 30

Hyderabad: South Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with a Mumbai-based entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in a close-knit affair on October 30.

Kajal Aggarwal confirms her marriage

In a note shared on her social media sites, Kajal Aggarwal has confirmed that she will be tying the knot with businessman Gautham Kitchlu on October 30th. Sharing the note, Kajal Aggarwal thanked everyone for continuing to shower love on her all these years.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF_boUwHquE/

“It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering un on in spirit. I thank you all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey”, the note read.

Who is Gautam Kitchlu?

Gautam Kitchlu is an entrepreneur and design and tech enthusiast. He is an interior designer. He owns firm name ‘Discern Living’ which is all about Interior Designing and Home Decoration.

Gautam Kitchlu has done schooling from Cathedral & John Cannon School. He is alumini of America‘s Tufts University where he completed his higher studies.

Kajal Aggarwal is believed to have got engaged to Gautam Kitchlu in August in a private ceremony at her Mumbai residence and although she didn’t make it public, social media was abuzz with rumours of the actress finally deciding to settle down.

Last week, Kajal all but gave it away when she posted pictures of her on her Instagram page, posing with a bottle of champagne while sporting a large diamond ring on her finger and metallic balloons at her feet, that read ‘bride to be’.

While Gautam Kitchlu runs the e-commerce venture Discern Living, Kajal’s movies include Kavacham, Thuppakki, Jilla, Paris Paris, Temper, Mr Perfect, Maari, Mersal among others.