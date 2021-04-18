Wedding bells! Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosle to tie knot on THIS date

The Kapil Sharma Show co-stars Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are now engaged! The couple announced on Sunday that they will tie the knots on April 26.

The announcement came a day after the couple made their relationship official and shared the news of their engagement. Posting a series of stunning pictures, which seem to be a part of their pre-wedding photoshoot, Sugandha announced the wedding date.

“Thanx for Showering your Blessings and Soo much of Love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes. 26.4.2021,” Sugandha wrote alongside the love-filled pictures. Sanket also shared a group of pictures on his Instagram page and thanked friends and fans for their wishes. “Thank you very much EveryBuddy for showering your Lovely Wishes and Blessings. #FeelingGreat #grateful.” Sugandha wrote.

The comments section under the couple’s post was soon filled with congratulatory messages from their fans. While announcing her engagement to Sanket on Saturday, Sugandha had written, “Forever,” while the comedian had posted, “found my SunShine @sugandhamishra23.”

It has been reported that Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale started dating in 2017. However, when asked about their rumoured relationship back then, Sugandha Mishra had denied the reports and called Sanket her “good friend.”

While Sugandha Mishra always leaves the audience in splits with her hilarious mimicry, Sanket Bhosale is known for his mimicry of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.