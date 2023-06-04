Wedding on cards for Keerthy Suresh, here’s her statement

Hyderabad: Rumours and speculations about popular South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh’s marriage have recently made headlines. Keerthy Suresh, however, addressed the issue directly during a recent event for her upcoming Tamil film, ‘Maamannan’, and put the rumours to rest. She confidently stated, “The speculations about my wedding have already been dispelled,” she said. She promised, “Very soon I will officially reveal details regarding my marriage.”

Before signing off, Keerthy Suresh mentioned that everyone is eager for her marriage. She also urged the media not to speculate on her personal life anymore.

The actress was especially irritated by recent reports that she was planning to marry a Dubai-based realtor. As it turned out, the individual in question was merely a family friend, and the reports were baseless.

Keerthy Suresh, one of Tollywood‘s most prominent names, continues to shine on the big screen. Her most recent Telugu film, “Dasara,” was a huge success, strengthening her position as a sought-after actress. Fans are looking forward to her next film, “Bholaa Shankar,” in which she will play superstar Chiranjeevi’s sister.

As Keerthy Suresh prepares to advance in her professional career, she hopes that her personal life will be respected while the focus remains on her extraordinary talent as an actress.