‘Wedding pic’ of Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika surfaces online

Hyderabad: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s rumoured relationship is one of the most talked about topics in tinsel town. They are speculated to be dating for a while now. The lovebirds are often spotted together, from gyms to date nights, parties and more, adding more fuel to their relationship rumours, although they stated to be ‘just friends’.

Internet is now going gaga over Vijay and Rashmika’s latest photo which is going crazy viral among fans. The picture that broke the internet in seconds features the duo decked up as a bride and groom. While the actress looked pretty in a golden lehenga, Vijay was seen donning a white and goldish sherwani.

However, before jumping on to a conclusion, let us tell you that it is just a photoshopped image by fans. It was first shared on one of the Instagram fan pages of Vijay Deverakonda. Check it out below.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda has Jana Gana Mana and Kushi in his pipeline. He was last seen in Puri Jagannadh’s directorial Liger co-starring Ananya Panday. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, has a film titled Animal opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor. She will also work in the film Mission Majnu, starring Sidharth Malhotra.