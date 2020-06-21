Wedding procession stopped as groom, father test positive

By Sameer Published: June 21, 2020, 8:04 pm IST
marriages in Hyderabad
Representational Photo

Amethi: A wedding procession was stopped and the wedding called off after the groom and his father tested positive for Coronavirus in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh.

The wedding procession had left the Kamrauli village in Amethi on Friday for Haidergarh in Barabanki where the wedding was to take place.

The groom’s family had come from Delhi to Amethi on June 15 and their samples were sent for tests.

Groom, father tested positive for COVID

On June 19, when the groom and his family were on their way for the wedding, the test reports came in and the groom and his father tested positive for Covid-19.

The police were informed and the ‘baraat’ was intercepted near Inhauna intersection.

Family member quarantined

The groom and his father were taken to the hospital by a health team and ten members of the family have now been quarantined.

The wedding has been called off till the groom and his father recover completely.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close