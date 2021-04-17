Weekend lockdown in Delhi

New Delhi: A man idling his time in his rickshaw during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising covid-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav) New Delhi:Workers resting on carts in front of closed shops during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising covid-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Chandni Chowk market wears a deserted look during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising covid-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Police personnel patrol at a Chandni market area during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising covid-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Police personnel patrol at a Chandni market area during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising covid-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Connaught Place wears a deserted look during weekend lockdown in New Delhi, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Connaught Place wears a deserted look during weekend lockdown in New Delhi, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Connaught Place wears a deserted look during weekend lockdown in New Delhi, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Connaught Place wears a deserted look during weekend lockdown in New Delhi, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Closed shops at Vikas Marg, during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Laxmi Nagar area wears a deserted look, during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma)