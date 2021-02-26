Weeks after assuming office, Joe Biden bombs Syria

In just a few weeks after being elected to office Joe Biden administration, according to a report by Reuters, has conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria.

The Biden administration claimed that they bombed facilities in Syria which allegedly belong to Iran backed militia, in a response to “rocket” attacks on US targets in Iraq.

Syrian state-owned Ekhbariya TV claimed the airstrikes had targeted the Syrian-Iraqi border. Quoting a medical source at a hospital in the area and other unspecified local sources, Ekhbariya TV said that 17 people have been killed. The death toll could not be independently confirmed.

“At President (Joe) Biden’s direction, U.S. military forces earlier this evening conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

He further added, “President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq.”

People from all around the world stormed Twitter to express outrage on Biden bombing Syria and killing 17 people.

Famous Indian actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “Trump pulled back American troops from foreign territories, he famously said America has no right to moral police the world. The minute communists got power, Trump’s voice was killed and now they are out for blood, laugh at Iran but soon will be your turn.”

“Joe Biden is out here bombing brown folks while calling Republicans racists,” tweeted a user, Lavern Spicier.

Another user, Elijah J.Magnier, tweeted, “#Iraq and #Syria forces on the Iraqi-Syrian borders represent no danger to the #US occupation forces (vice versa). These are not responsible for the rockets launched against the illegal #US bases in Iraq because they are hundreds of miles away. How @JoeBiden justify this killing?”

Critics question why such random attacks on Americans in a foreign land didn’t happen during the tenure of Donald Trump as President pointing towards conspiracy which Democratic regimes have been accused of earlier.