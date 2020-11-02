Weeks after floods, Osman Nagar residents still use boats

Minhaj AdnanPublished: 2nd November 2020 6:47 pm IST
Residents of Osman Nagar still using boats to reach out to others who are staying on top floors of their inundated houses. Photos by Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: Osman Nagar residents seem to have no respite, as their homes continue to be stagnated with floodwater. This, even three weeks after the deluge. The water has not receded from many houses as it is choked inside, and people continue to use boats to move around in colonies.

While many areas like Moosa Nagar, Balapur, Barkas, etc. were submerged, rainwater started receding within a week after which people were able to move back into their homes. However, the situation continues to be dire in Osman Nagar. Photos: Mohammed Hussain

